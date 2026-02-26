Wamiqa Gabbi wraps up Lucknow schedule for next, says ‘guess the film’

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Bhoot Bangla”, has wrapped up the Lucknow schedule of her upcoming project and left a playful “guess the film” tease on social media.

Wamiqa took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself boarding the flight with her team and saying that it’s a wrap for her on the film, which reportedly stars Bhuvan Bam and is by Dharma Productions.

“#LucknowScheduleWrap for us But you have to guess the film…” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a playful video of herself from onboard a flight and wrote: “Hamla Achanak se kia tha.”

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, the film is by Priyadarshan. It brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

The project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

She has also been roped in for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa. The film follows Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise.

--IANS

dc/