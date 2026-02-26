February 26, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss' Monalisa reveals she & husband Vikrant have been trying to have a baby for a long time

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Monalisa, known off-screen as Antara Biswas, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, opened up about her long-standing desire to embrace parenthood with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

She mentioned that both she and Vikrant have been trying for a long time and are hopeful for ‘that blessed day.’

When IANS asked about her family planning, the actress said, “Yes, of course. We have been trying for a long time. Ultimately, it is in God’s hands. I am hopeful and waiting for that blessed day.”

Monalisa and Vikrant, both established actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, have been married since January 2017 after tying the knot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Monalisa who recently participated in the reality show The 50 along with Vikrant, spoke about a recent moment in the reality show, where fellow contestant Bebika Durve had mentioned male contestants flirting with Monalisa and conveyed it to Vikrant adding ‘masala’, probably to see his reaction.

Vikrant was seen siding with Monalisa and explained that he is absolutely secure as a husband and trusts his wife to death.

Talking about it, Monalisa told IANS that she did watch the clip. She explained that there was “nothing inappropriate” and that Vikrant had handled the situation maturely.

“Vikrant and I have been together for eighteen years. We understand each other deeply and share a very strong bond. When I saw the clip, I wondered why she made that comment. Trust has always been the foundation of our relationship,” she said.

Monalisa, further also spoke about the pressures reality shows can easily put on relationships as the couple is then constantly under scrutiny.

“Reality shows simply show who we truly are. Inside the house, we live as we do at home. Disagreements and arguments are natural, but that does not mean trust disappears. We communicate openly and resolve issues. Communication is the cornerstone of any strong relationship,” she added.

Talking about Monalisa and Vikrant, the couple was also seen in Bigg Boss 10 where they got married inside the house.

For the uninitiated, Monalisa, is a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri industry, and has also acted in television shows and Hindi films.

