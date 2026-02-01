With NDA to carry forward Ajit Pawar’s ideology: NCP

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party President and MP Sunil Tatkare on Sunday scoffed at the rumours over a possible merger between two NCP factions, making it amply clear that it will remain with the NDA.

“We are with the NDA, and a decision has been taken to remain with it permanently. I have not taken any decision without late Ajit Pawar’s consent. Irrespective of who says what, our role is to carry forward the party and the ideology given by Dada, and we are firm on this stand,” Tatkare said.

Tatkare was speaking to the media amid debate over the merger between two factions, a day after NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that a series of meetings took place in this regard, and Ajit Pawar was to announce the merger on February 12.

Tatkare said that as per the Constitution given by Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, everyone has the right to express their views.

“After Sunetra Pawar took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister yesterday, everyone has the right to express their opinion. However, she took the oath to stabilise Maharashtra, to strengthen the NCP family and to reinforce Ajit Pawar’s dream of a developed Maharashtra. There is nothing wrong with that,” he remarked.

Tatkare said the decision regarding the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate would be taken by the NCP, adding that the BJP had always cooperated with the party.

“While forming the cabinet and during other decisions, the BJP did not issue instructions to us. On the contrary, under the leadership of the BJP’s senior leadership in the NDA, we are experiencing how an alliance partner should be treated with respect and dignity,” he commented.

Raising questions over the timing of the merger speculation, Tatkare asked why discussions on party merger were initiated even before the funeral rites were completed.

Tatkare said those aligned with this stand would take decisions accordingly, adding that the decision to join the NDA was taken by Ajit Pawar after careful consideration, and the party remains firm on it.

Denying that the party had spoken about a merger, Tatkare said allegations were being made against them. He said he had been associated with Ajit Pawar for the past 30 years and had carried out every responsibility entrusted to him by the party.

Tatkare said the decision to remain with the NDA stands and that he did not know who initiated the merger discussion. He said those who started the discussion should be questioned.

Reiterating his stand, Tatkare said, “Let those who want to make allegations against us do so. We are taking a stand consistent with Ajit Pawar’s family and with the decision through which he built the party as a family. In a democracy, the right to choose the legislative leader rests with the Nationalist Congress Party.”

He said the Legislative Party was built through years of hard work by Dada. Tatkare said that under Dada’s leadership, a collective decision was taken to join the NDA, while remaining firm on the party’s original secular ideology and the values of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar, and on social equality.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the NCP decided to be part of the NDA. The people of Maharashtra have endorsed this decision, and therefore, the decision to remain with the NDA stands,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tatkare said the ashes of Maharashtra leader and the party’s National Leader Ajit Dada Pawar were brought to the party’s Main Office, where ritual worship was performed. He said the ashes would be taken to all districts of Maharashtra starting Monday.

He further stated that party Ministers, MLAs and District Presidents would organise public darshan, following which the ashes would be immersed in rivers in the respective districts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Ajit Pawar and I were in constant discussion. If there were any talks regarding both NCP factions coming together, Ajit Pawar would have definitely informed us.”

He further clarified that Ajit Pawar’s NCP is an independent party and that he takes his own decisions for that party.

