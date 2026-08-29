‘We will be unstoppable’: Shooter Ashi Chouksey targets Asian Games gold

Bhopal, Aug 29 (IANS) Indian rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey, who entered competitive shooting unexpectedly in 2018, is preparing for her second Asian Games. At 24, she previously won one bronze and two silver medals, and now she aims to achieve gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Chouksey secured a silver medal in the Women’s 10m air rifle team event, a silver in the Women’s 50m rifle 3P team event, and a bronze in the Women’s 50m rifle 3P event at the 2022 Asian Games, which took place in 2023.

She feels that competing here has enhanced her clarity and confidence for the upcoming event in Japan.

Reflecting on the difference between her first and second Asian Games campaigns, Chouksey said, “Asian Games is one of the biggest multi-sport tournaments after the Olympics, and I have competed there before. I have performed on that stage, so I know what it takes. After winning three medals, I now have good experience of competing at this level. So, this time, I am going to Japan with a clear view and goal for what I want to achieve at this competition.”

The journey to the Asian Games included a rigorous training period, during which the Indian shooting team participated in intensive camps in Bhopal. The initial camp featured numerous match and final simulations, along with extended shooting sessions aimed at assessing the athletes’ endurance and consistency.

“We were putting a lot of hard work and a lot of effort into the preparation. The strategy for this camp was to conduct matches and finals. We played around three-four matches and three-four finals, which is a lot in a 10-day camp. Playing a match is very intense, even if it is just a 60-shot match. We also had a 120-shot match, which is not in any programme but we did it to check the endurance and stability for a long period of time.” Chouksey explained.

The shooting team has also collaborated with sports psychologists and utilized biofeedback technology to gain insights into their breathing patterns and responses during shooting.

“So the psychologists use technology to monitor our breathing and other physical processes when we are shooting. We have tried it multiple times and it is really helpful…It has helped us understand ourselves better. They also suggested some exercises before sleeping and after waking up. I have been doing it and it is actually helping with my shooting as well.”

“Little things matter a lot. We know what to do, we know how to shoot, but there are small things which are neglected. If we do them right, towards perfection, then I think we will be unstoppable,” she added.

Having already faced the pressure of an Asian Games, Chouksey feels this experience can help her stay calmer during the competition. Nonetheless, her main goal is still to accomplish what she didn't achieve last time.

“I was excited and also very dedicated to convert it to gold. And I really want that very, very much,” she said.

Chouksey is excited to face a formidable Chinese shooting team at the Asian Games. India’s past performances against China in the previous edition have heightened the anticipation for this competition.

“I am really excited to compete with the China shooting team because they are a very strong team and in the 2023 Asian Games, we had a gold (Sift Kaur Samra) and a bronze (Ashi Chouksey) in the Women’s 50m 3P category while they got a silver at their home. So they might still be holding it against us (laughs) and can be looking for revenge. They are a very strong team but I am really excited to compete with them,” she said.

Chouksey's journey from discovering shooting almost by chance at a school camp to becoming a top international shooter has been marked by rapid growth. She first encountered the sport during an NCC camp, where she tried a rifle for the first time. Her impressive initial experience inspired her to pursue shooting professionally, ultimately leading to her selection at a state shooting academy.

Chouksey begins her next Asian Games campaign, armed with experience, rigorous training, and a clear goal: to upgrade her past medal to gold.

--IANS

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