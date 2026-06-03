We were deserving champions: Bhuvneshwar on RCB's back-to-back IPL titles

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru were deserving to become back-to-back IPL champions, adding that everyone should get credit for the way the side has performed since the 2025 season.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to defend the title they won at the same venue in 2025. “I think the way RCB have waited all these years, they deserve to win back-to-back titles. I think everyone gets credit for it.

“The way the team has been performing for the past two years, I don't think anyone is dependent on the player. It's not an easy task to win back‑to‑back, but I think it was a great job by everyone,” said Bhuvneshwar in a video posted by the IPL on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

Reflecting on his own campaign, where he picked 28 wickets for RCB, Bhuvneshwar remarked, “Individually, it's been a very great season. A lot of things have gone well. Execution has been good. Execution after the thought process has worked. So I think it was a good season for me, for sure.

“There is no bigger highlight than winning the trophy, for which we work hard for 2‑3 months. All teams do it – it's not that we don't. But to end up with the trophy, I think it takes a lot. So, we have done that.”

Batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who featured prominently in RCB’s run to the title, said the triumph will always have special memories for him. “I've played a couple of finals before, but this felt totally different. It felt as if the entire country were playing with us. I saw on social media people praying for us, people doing aartis and what not for RCB.

“It should not come across as a shock that we made the finals or we won because the way we played our cricket, the way we played this season, I think we're deserving champions. But congratulations to GT as well for an amazing campaign.

“Two best teams played it out in the final, and for us, it was our day. It's something that I'll be cherishing for a very long time. I would like to thank God for this day. For allowing me the opportunity to represent this team and bring glory to it,” he elaborated.

Iyer also singled out Bhuvneshwar and skipper Rajat Patidar for their standout roles. “I think this season, the way Rajat has carried himself with the bat and as a leader, I think he's been a standout performer for us.

“But my vote for the player of the season for RCB has to go to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He shows us that vintage is always special. Keeps things very basic, but so effective. It was such a pleasure to watch him in his full flow.”

--IANS

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