Steve Carell says he 'doesn't have time for social media'

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Actor Steve Carell, who is known for his work in ‘The Office’, isn’t really bothered about his social media presence.

The actor has said that he doesn't "have time for social media" and believes no one would "care" if he started sharing posts about his life, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 63-year-old Hollywood actor has stayed away from platforms such as Instagram and TikTok and he's convinced he's made the right choice because followers wouldn't be interested in his laid back lifestyle.

He told L'Officiel magazine, “I just don’t feel like I have time for it, and that’s not to disparage it. I think it can serve people well, and it’s obviously an important part of our culture. But I would be bored of myself on social media”.

He further mentioned, “I don’t think anyone cares what I had for dinner, or any of it. And the whole idea of posting something, waiting, seeing responses, and then responding to the responses? Not for me”.

When asked how he spends his time if he's not using social media, Steve replied, "Sitting in an empty room, staring at a light bulb. I have hobbies. I play sports. I hang out with my kids. My wife and I are trying to travel more now that we’re empty nesters. And, obviously, working and writing when I get a chance. It’s pretty low key—there’s nothing really splashy to report. This is going to make a great article, 'The Most Boring Man'”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Steve admitted he's never been involved in the Hollywood party scene and the actor and his wife Nancy "don't go out a lot".

He said, "It was never a conscious thing to keep in perspective, because it just didn’t seem real. A big thing was trying to make sure that my kids had a fairly normal upbringing. My wife and I aren’t Hollywood-party types, I like to do the work, and I have friendships at work, but we don’t go out a lot. Most of our friends are the parents of our kids’ classmates”.

Steve also revealed the couple is planning to go on more vacations.

--IANS

aa/

