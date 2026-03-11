Hormuz oil flow priority in Iran war: White House

Washington, March 11 (IANS) The White House said that the United States is determined to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as the war with Iran intensifies, stressing that President Donald Trump will not allow Tehran to disrupt global energy supplies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration has made protecting the vital shipping lane a central objective of Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran.

“President Trump reiterated his commitment toward keeping oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz so the United States and all of our allies can receive their energy needs,” Leavitt told reporters during the daily press briefing.

She warned that Iran would face overwhelming military consequences if it attempted to block the key waterway.

“If they do anything to stop the flow of oil or goods within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the world's most powerful military 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far,” she said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, carrying a large share of global oil shipments. Any disruption there can rapidly push up oil prices and destabilise international markets.

Leavitt said the Trump administration anticipated that Iran might try to disrupt energy markets during the conflict and had prepared measures in advance to protect shipping.

“President Trump fully expected the rogue Iranian regime to try and disrupt the global markets,” she said.

As part of those contingency plans, the administration has taken steps to support commercial tankers operating in the Gulf.

“Thus far, the Trump administration has offered political risk insurance to tankers operating in the Gulf,” Leavitt said.

The US government has also temporarily eased certain restrictions to stabilise supply during the crisis.

“The Treasury temporarily waived certain oil-related sanctions,” she said.

In addition, the White House said the US Navy could escort oil tankers through the narrow passage if required.

“The commander in chief has offered the US Navy to escort tankers when necessary,” Leavitt said.

However, she clarified that no such escort operation has taken place so far and addressed a social media post by the Energy Secretary that suggested otherwise.

“I was made aware of this post, I haven't had a chance to talk to the Energy Secretary about it directly. However, I know the post was taken down pretty quickly, and I can confirm that the US Navy has not escorted a tanker or vessel at this time, though of course that's an option,” she said.

Leavitt added that the administration continues to review additional steps to secure the vital waterway and calm energy markets.

“The President and his energy team are closely watching the markets, speaking with industry leaders, and the US military is drawing up additional options following the President's directive to continue keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,” she said.

The White House also sought to reassure Americans worried about rising fuel prices following the conflict.

“Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term,” Leavitt said.

She argued that once the military campaign achieves its objectives, energy prices could fall again.

“Once the national security objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved, Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly, potentially even lower than they were prior to the start of the operation,” she said.

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury to dismantle Iran’s missile capabilities, weaken its naval forces, and prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, according to the White House.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to international shipping lanes and carries a significant portion of the world’s seaborne oil trade. Because of its strategic importance, any threat to the waterway is closely watched by major energy consumers, including India, China, Japan, and European economies.

