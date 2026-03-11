Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz pack PDA during recent outing in New York City

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Actor-singer Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz recently stepped out on a date, and were spotted packing PDA, as they held hands in New York City.

The ‘Aperture’ hitmaker was snapped with The Batman actress in the Big Apple, as he gears up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The pair both wore navy looks, with Harry wearing a dark-blue jacket and jeans and Zoe wearing a matching baseball cap with the word 'KISS' written on top, a piece of merchandise from the former One Direction singer's new album ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress, 37, completed her look with a dark coat, red striped top and white skirt.

The sighting of the romantically linked pair comes shortly after Harry revealed that he is hoping to find a long-term partner after seeing three of his closest friends get married.

The 32-year-old singer told Apple Music, "I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, 'OK, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that?'. I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, 'Oh, I really did it’. I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, 'Okay, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen?' I can't just expect them to just happen to me”.

The singer-actor explained that his "right person" is somebody who challenges him. Explaining why it is important for him to build a future with that type of individual, Harry said, "They hold you accountable to the person that they know you want to be. I think accepting flaws and stuff is like, yes, having understanding is wonderful, but you know that I want to be better than that. So when you challenge me on something. It's a gift to me, actually”.

The singer also revealed how watching three of his friends getting married was the inspiration for the track ‘American Girls’, which features on the newly-released ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’.

He said, “I think the song to me is like, it's actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watched my three closest friends get married. And actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something truly fulfilling, in a way that isn't as shiny and on paper as exciting as, you know, watching them get married. I was like, 'I'm single, so I'm having all the fun'”.

“And ‘American Girls’ is actually about watching them get married and like, you know, there just is a magic when you find the right person that you want to be with. But I think watching them do that, and seeing that it doesn't come without any uncertainty, it doesn't come without any risk”, he added.

--IANS

aa/