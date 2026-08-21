“We picked good team at auction, players putting in extra effort: Jalandhar Warriors’ Prabhsimran ahead of Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (IANS) As the stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, scheduled to begin on August 30 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Chandigarh, Jalandhar Warriors captain Prabhsimran Singh is excited about the tournament and believes his team has prepared well for the challenge.

Six franchises will lock horns with each other for the ultimate glory, with some of the best emerging and established cricketing talent from Punjab set to take the field.

Speaking about the preparations, Prabhsimran said, “I’m very excited to lead the Jalandhar Warriors in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. The preparations are going on in full flow. We picked a good team at the auction, and all the players are working hard during the practice sessions. Everyone is putting in that extra effort, and we are looking forward to the tournament.”

The right-handed batter also highlighted the importance of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League in providing young players with an opportunity to learn from experienced cricketers.

With several players who have represented India and played in the IPL expected to feature in the tournament, Prabhsimran feels the youngsters can benefit greatly from sharing the dressing room with them.

“It is a very good platform for the youngsters. They will get an opportunity to share the dressing room with IPL and India players. They can learn from their experience, understand the demands of professional cricket and improve their game. Playing alongside experienced players can give them a lot of confidence,” he said.

Prabhsimran also believes the support of the fans will add to the excitement of the tournament. With Punjab’s cricket fans known for their passion, he is hoping to see the stands packed during the league.

“I would request all the fans to come in large numbers and support their favourite teams and players. Their support gives us a lot of energy, and we are really looking forward to playing in front of them,” Prabhsimran added.

With the tournament just around the corner, the Jalandhar Warriors batter is eager to get started and hopes the team can put up a strong performance throughout the season.

--IANS

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