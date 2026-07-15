We paid the price for not playing our way: Deschamps after France's WC exit

Arlington, July 15 (IANS) France coach Didier Deschamps admitted his team was well below its best after a 2-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinals and paid the price for not playing their dangerous attacking game.

France lost their first knockout match in the World Cup since the 2014 quarter-final against Germany (0-1). That makes 11 matches (10 wins, 1 draw).

This was France's fourth defeat in the semi-finals of the World Cup (1958, 1982, 1986, 2026) in eight appearances. Moreover, this was the third consecutive elimination against Spain in the semi-finals of a competition after Euro 2024 (2-1) and the Nations League 2025 (5-4).

"We are obviously very disappointed. Our goal was to reach the final, but we have to admit Spain controlled the match completely," Deschamps said after the game. "The players are devastated because we had high ambitions, even though we have to admit that we were a notch below our usual level technically, facing a team that really had a handle on the game.

"It’s primarily our own fault. We fell short and weren't as dangerous in attack as we could have been, making a few technical errors on passes that might have led to scoring chances. That’s the reality of the elite level, even if it hurts. We didn't play the way we like to play football, and we're paying the price."

Spain took the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty in the 22nd minute before Pedro Porro doubled the advantage just before the hour mark in Dallas.

Asked whether France had been given a footballing lesson, Deschamps acknowledged the quality of Luis de la Fuente's side while lamenting his own team's technical shortcomings.

"Spain is a very strong team and the players proved it again tonight. We did not perform at our usual level. We made more technical mistakes than in our previous matches. The players tried everything to be ready, but we clearly were not at our best," he said.

Deschamps said Spain's defensive organisation and its success in containing Kylian Mbappe proved decisive.

"Spain defended excellently today. They left very little space. At the same time, we made technical errors that prevented us from finding solutions. When your technical and attacking level drops against such a team, it becomes very difficult," he said.

Central defender William Saliba was forced off with an injury in the first half, prompting Deschamps to send on Maxence Lacroix instead of Ibrahima Konate.

"It was my decision. William had to come off because of injury, and I did not want to take extra risks with other players. Given their usual positions and experience, I felt it was the most logical adjustment," he said.

France will now play in the third-place playoff, but Deschamps, who said last year that he would step down as coach after this World Cup, declined to discuss his future.

"Now is not the time to talk about that. I am extremely proud of everything this national team has achieved, winning in 2018, reaching the final in Qatar and now another semifinal. Today we have to accept defeat and congratulate Spain. That is top-level football."