Spain recaptured the spirit of 2010 World Cup: De La Fuente

Arlington, July 15 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his team had reached their peak at the perfect moment and recaptured the spirit of the 2010 edition after a 2-0 win sent La Roja into its first FIFA World Cup final since lifting the trophy 16 years ago.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty in the 22nd minute, and Pedro Porro added a second just before the hour mark as Spain subdued one of the tournament favourites in Dallas.

"We started almost four years ago with an idea and we’ve been faithful to that idea and it’s brought us here. Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world. That is different. These players deserve everything – day after day they’ve showed their commitment, their solidarity, their generosity, their talent.

"They make the difficult look easy. I see a happy dressing room and ​a nation behind us. We’ve ‌recaptured the spirit of 2010. The character of this team is evident in the fact that those who didn’t play have stayed behind to train after the match," he said after the match.

De la Fuente revealed that King Felipe VI had telephoned the dressing room to congratulate the team.

"It is such a pride that our king called us and continues to support us," De la Fuente said. "We are responsible for the joy people are feeling in the streets. This generation of players has such a great attitude, and they are role models for so many values."

The 65-year-old said the performance was the result of a deliberate plan to build momentum throughout the tournament.

"We keep improving from one match to the next, from one competition to the next. It was all planned for us to reach these key moments in the best shape possible, and I think we are in great shape now," he said. "In terms of our football, we have reached our peak at the right moment after a long season."

Spain neutralised a France attack led by Kylian Mbappe through discipline, organisation and sacrifice, De la Fuente said.

"We were probably facing one of the best national teams in the world. However, they were also facing the best team, the best group in the world," he said. "We are a team, and when you face a team like us, we are unbeatable. That is how we feel now."

De la Fuente described midfielder Rodri as the "backbone" of the team and called Dani Olmo "a genius in his position," but insisted the collective effort mattered more than any individual performance.

"What is important here is the team, and that is how they understand it. Every individual works for the benefit of the group."

Despite the celebrations, De la Fuente said Spain's task was not yet complete.

"We have one more step, the last one, the toughest one. We want to win this World Cup and lift the trophy."

Asked about Sunday's final at New York New Jersey Stadium against either England or Argentina, De la Fuente said, "We will welcome either of them with open arms."

--IANS

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