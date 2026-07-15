Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon reaches space station

Washington, July 15 (IANS) Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) after launching aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft, beginning his first spaceflight on an eight-month mission focused on scientific research and technology demonstrations.

Menon, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, reached the orbiting laboratory after the Soyuz spacecraft docked with the ISS's Prichal module at 1:52 p.m. EDT, following a three-hour, two-orbit journey from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The trio had lifted off earlier at 10:47 a.m. EDT (7:47 p.m. local time) aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. Their arrival increases the station's crew to 10 for about the next two weeks.

Before launch, Menon posted on X: "Proud to serve the United States Space Force and fly to the International Space Station today in support of NASA and our international partners!"

In another message ahead of liftoff, he wrote: "Excited to launch aboard Soyuz MS-29 from Kazakhstan and begin an eight-month mission supporting NASA and Expedition 74/75. Grateful for the NASA community, friends, family, and loved ones and excited for tomorrow."

Following the scheduled hatch opening, the new arrivals were to be welcomed aboard by Expedition 74 crew members: NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway and Chris Williams; European Space Agency astronaut Sophie Adenot; and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergei Mikaev and Andrey Fedyaev.

NASA said Menon, Dubrov and Kikina will remain aboard the orbital laboratory until April 2027. This is Menon's first journey into space and the second mission for both Dubrov and Kikina.

During his stay aboard the ISS, Menon will conduct scientific research and technology demonstrations aimed at advancing human space exploration and benefiting life on Earth.

His work will include refining the in-space production of semiconductor crystals to enable the large-scale manufacturing of components needed for high-performance computers, artificial intelligence systems and improved medical devices.

He also will perform ultrasound using augmented reality and artificial intelligence methods that could eliminate the need for medical support from Earth on future space missions.

NASA said Menon will also serve as a test subject in studies examining how blood flow changes in space and will test bioprinting vascular constructs in microgravity to improve understanding of the ageing process and advance therapeutic developments.

NASA said Expedition 75 is scheduled to begin on July 26 following the departure of Williams, Kud-Sverchkov and Mikaev after completing their eight-month science mission aboard the orbital outpost. A change-of-command ceremony is scheduled for July 25, when station command will transfer from Kud-Sverchkov to Meir.

Menon's mission drew congratulatory messages from several organisations and supporters.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM), where Menon is a board-certified emergency physician, also congratulated him on "a successful launch to the International Space Station" and wished the crew "a safe and successful mission."

The International Space Station has maintained a continuous human presence for more than 25 years, serving as a unique laboratory for research that cannot be conducted on Earth because of microgravity. The scientific work carried out aboard the station supports advances in medicine, engineering, biology and materials science while helping prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

--IANS

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