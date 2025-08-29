August 29, 2025 11:00 AM हिंदी

We hope you feel what we felt, says 'Dude' director Keerthiswaran as first single 'Oorum Blood' from film releases

We hope you feel what we felt, says 'Dude' director Keerthiswaran as first single 'Oorum Blood' from film releases (Photo Credit: Keethiswaran / X)

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Keerthiswaran, who is making his debut as a director with actor Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming pan-Indian film Dude, has said that his film was born from deep passion and genuine conviction and has expressed the hope that audiences feel what his team felt when they made the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link of the first single from the film, 'Oorum Blood', the director wrote, "My first film. Our first leap of faith. Born from deep passion and genuine conviction. Raw. Real. Rebel. That’s DUDE. We hope you feel what we felt. @SaiAbhyankkar @pradeeponelife @_mamithabaiju @MythriOfficial. This Diwali — #DudeDiwali #Oorumbloood"

The song, which will officially mark the entry of Sai Abhyankkar as a music director to Tamil cinema, has lyrics by Paal Dabba and has been rendered by Sai Abhyankkar, Deepthi Suresh and Bhumi. The rap portions of the song have been delivered by Paal Dabba.

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan, while sharing the link to the just released single on his X timeline, wrote, "So here is the first song of "The @SaiAbhyankkar " in Tamil cinema. Welcoming my brother. #OorumBlood #BoomBoom #Dude"

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the film will feature Mamitha Baiju, best known for her performance in the Malayalam superhit film Premalu, as the female lead.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who has been delivering back-to-back successes with his latest offering, 'Dragon', going to emerge a phenomenal blockbuster,is currently working on this pan India venture which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film was being tentatively referred to as PR04.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature senior actor Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role in the film.

The first look poster of Dude featured Pradeep Ranganathan in an intense avatar, with his face marked with bruises and his expression filled with grit, as he held a Mangalsutra in his hand.

The film is set to hit screens for Deepavali this year, aiming to light up the festive season.

Mythri Movie Makers has brought together a dynamic crew of emerging talent for their upcoming bilingual film. The visual aesthetics of the film have been entrusted to the capable hands of cinematographer Niketh Bommi. Barath Vikraman is the editor for the film.

With production already in full swing, the team is working at a brisk pace to offer a proper entertainer for Deepavali. 'Dude' is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Sarath Kumar and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature a host of stars including Rohini Molleti, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam among others.

Anil Yerneni will be the executive producer for this film which will have Poornima Ramaswamy as its costume designer.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to perform at Lollapalooza India with Yungblud, Khelani

Emma Stone says she believes in aliens

Emma Stone: I believe in aliens

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as IMF Executive Director

Centre names former RBI governor Urjit Patel as IMF Executive Director for 3 years

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, CM Dhami says rescue ops underway

Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel deployed in Washington on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

White House cites low Delhi crime rates in Prez Trump's campaign to take over law and order in US cities

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block