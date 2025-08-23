We do not accept mediation in our relations with Pak: Jaishankar refutes Trump’s claim

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar firmly dismissed claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding American mediation in resolving the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year.

Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing policy of rejecting any third-party involvement in bilateral issues with Pakistan.

Refuting President Trump’s repeated assertions that America had played a role in defusing tensions during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict in May, Jaishankar clarified, “On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan.”

Jaishankar’s remarks come at a time when US-Pakistan relations are undergoing a phase of renewed engagement, particularly in the areas of security and economic cooperation.

Despite decades of strategic divergence and mistrust, Washington and Islamabad appear to be working to rebuild ties, with several high-level meetings taking place.

Notably, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has made two visits to the US in recent months, during which discussions reportedly included trade, economic development, and even cryptocurrency regulations, signalling a broader scope in bilateral dialogue.

Jaishankar also took the opportunity to underscore the government's unwavering stand when it comes to safeguarding the interests of Indian farmers and maintaining national sovereignty. “When it comes to trade, the interests of farmers, when it comes to our strategic autonomy, when it comes to opposition to mediation, this government is very clear,” he asserted.

He challenged critics to be transparent with the Indian public about where they stand on these critical issues, saying, “If anybody disagrees with us, please tell the people of India that you are not prepared to defend the interests of farmers. Please tell the people of India you don’t value strategic autonomy. We do. We will do whatever we have to do to maintain it.”

--IANS

rs/rad