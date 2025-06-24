We can still be better, says Crispin Chettri after record-breaking qualifiers win

Chiang Mai, June 24 (IANS) It turned out to be a record-breaking day for the Indian women's national team as it bagged its biggest win in an official AFC match against Mongolia on Monday (June 23). It was also the fourth-biggest victory margin in the Blue Tigresses' history.

Just six months ago, in Bengaluru, India defeated the Maldives 14-0 in a friendly. The Maldives were also on the receiving end of a 15-0 loss to India in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

But the biggest win remains the 18-0 mauling of Bhutan in the 2010 SAFF Championship. Despite Monday's 13-0 defeat of Mongolia being India's record-breaker in an AFC Women's Asian Cup (qualifiers and finals), coach Crispin Chettri affirmed that his side has the potential to play even better.

"Sometimes, you don’t have to look at shorelines. You need to move on. We just need to do our job, and that is to score goals. I know scoring is not always easy, no matter who the opponents are. At the same time, we must be more clinical and more professional and finish whatever chances come our way. We can be much better, I know," said Chettri.

But that isn't to say Chettri was not delighted with the result. The Blue Tigresses began their hunt for the ticket to Australia next year in the best manner, already boosting their goal difference in a group where only the toppers will qualify, and it might come down to the final day when India take on the hosts Thailand on July 5.

"I know the first match is always difficult. But at the same time, we showed character and scored goals, many more in the second half, so I’m really happy with our performance," he said.

Chettri's girls took their time to find the perfect rhythm and only scored four in the first 45 minutes. The rugged and slippery pitch didn't help either, but when they finally got into top gear, goals came from left, right, and centre.

Pyari Xaxa contributed five of the first six. And three of those were assisted by Grace Dangmei, whose performance might have gone a bit under the radar since she didn't score until the 12th one from the spot.

Soumya Guguloth was a terrific dribbler as usual on both flanks — her crisp left-footed volley perhaps one of the best goals the Blue Tigresses have scored in recent times. Meanwhile, the Mongolian full-backs were left huffing and puffing trying to chase the minuscule Rimpa Haldar throughout the 90 minutes.

"We took time to settle in the first 45 minutes, and then we were more composed in the second half. We moved the ball around more than running ourselves. I think that helped a lot," said Chettri.

The second-half substitutions turned out to be equally, if not more, effective. On the right wing, Malavika picked up from where Soumya left off and scored her first India goal. So did Priyadharshini Selladurai, who was cool as a cucumber with the first touch and hot as fire with the finish into the bottom corner.

With five days until the next match versus Timor-Leste, who drew goalless with Iraq in their first game, there are a few things Chettri and his coaching staff will work on.

"Our movement on the flanks was much better in the second half. We want more composure in midfield. We want more people to take shots from outside the box. We want more variation in attack. That’s what we need to work on.

"We watched the game between Timor-Leste and Iraq. In these remaining five days, we can prepare ourselves according to what the opponents are capable of," concluded Chettri.

