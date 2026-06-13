‘We can go hungry, but won’t compromise on your security’: Kanpur youth writes emotional letter to PM Modi

Kanpur, June 13 (IANS) Amid global instability, the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, and the resulting economic challenges, a young competitive exam aspirant from Kanpur has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering faith in his leadership. Voicing concern for the Prime Minister’s safety, the letter states that while citizens can endure any form of hardship, they cannot accept any compromise when it comes to the Prime Minister’s security.

Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, wrote that the current global situation has significantly affected energy supplies, trade, and supply chains. He stated that in such challenging times, Prime Minister Modi’s message of self-reliance, restraint, and prioritising national interest continues to inspire crores of Indians.

He further wrote that his entire family is prepared to make any sacrifice required in the national interest. According to him, they have resolved to reduce dependence on unnecessary imported goods in order to avoid putting additional pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In his letter, Ashutosh referred to reports regarding the Prime Minister’s decision to reduce expenditure on his security arrangements. Expressing concern over such reports, he wrote that while the Prime Minister’s simplicity and spirit of sacrifice are admirable and inspiring, his security should remain a matter of the highest priority.

“You are not merely a public representative but a symbol of hope, faith and inspiration for crores of Indians. You are an invaluable asset to this nation,” he wrote.

The most emotional part of the letter stated, “If the need arises, we will endure deprivation, face hardships and even go hungry, but we will never allow any harm to come to India’s self-respect, identity and sovereignty.”

Ashutosh urged the Prime Minister to ensure that no compromise is made regarding his security, adding that the country needs his leadership now more than ever.

Praising PM Modi’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wrote that the leadership which instilled hope and confidence in the nation during those difficult times continues to inspire millions of Indians today. He expressed confidence that, despite current global challenges, India would emerge stronger under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and successfully achieve the goal of becoming a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

The letter also conveyed best wishes and blessings to the Prime Minister on behalf of Ashutosh’s grandmother, Indrani Devi, and his parents, Shyam Singh and Sudha Yadav. Remembering his late younger brother, Abhishek Yadav, he wrote that Prime Minister Modi had always been a source of inspiration for him as well.

The letter reflects the trust of an ordinary Indian family in Prime Minister Modi, their emotional connection with him, and their faith in the vision of building a developed and self-reliant India.

--IANS

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