We targeted terrorists, Pakistan accepted that as attack on itself: Amit Shah

Jammu, May 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that by accepting India’s airstrikes on terror infrastructure as an attack, Pakistan has exposed itself as a terrorist-harbouring country.

Addressing a public meeting in Poonch town, Amit Shah said, “We attacked terrorists, and Pakistan called it an attack on itself, thereby accepting that they are a country harbouring terrorists. Not a single soldier or civilian was killed in our targeted strikes. But, on the very second day, Pakistan started shelling our civilian areas along the LoC. The biggest damage was caused in Poonch, which witnessed such shelling first time after Independence."

“Damage also happened elsewhere...Today, the entire World condemns Pakistan’s attack on civilians. After this, our armed forces reacted and destroyed 11 Pakistani airfields. This forced them to come forward for a ceasefire,” he said.

Amit Shah started his address by offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He said that he has come to condemn the Pakistani attack on civilians and religious places.

“A programme is being held here today to give appointment letters to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in recent Pakistan shelling in civilian areas. I know, these appointment letters cannot fill the void created in your lives by the loss of your loved ones. This is just a token from the nation to express solidarity with you and to assure you that the country stands with you in this hour of grief. The bravery shown by the people of Poonch and also by people from the Valley to the Kathua district has further strengthened the morale of the country," the minister said.

“The cowardly attack in Pahalgam was retaliated against under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy to match the terror attacks with greater retaliatory force. During the night of May 7, our armed forces destroyed terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Due to the efficiency of our intelligence agencies and the bravery of our armed forces, scores of terrorists were killed," he said.

“India will not tolerate aggression of any kind, and next time we will respond with even greater might. Lt Governor Sahib has informed me that the J&K government has provided assistance to the sufferers in Poonch. The Central government will soon announce a relief package for the victims of Poonch. I have come to assure that the progress of J&K will continue at the same pace with which it started in 2014 when Narendra Modi came to power. I am thankful to the Lt Governor, the CM and the local administration for standing by the people in the trying times. A senior civil servant also sacrificed his life during his service to the affected people," HM Shah said.

“People were moved to safer places; otherwise, our losses would have been much greater. After Narendra Modi came to power, we constructed more than 9,500 bunkers for border people. During the three days of hostilities, these bunkers saved many lives. Today morning I spoke to the Lt Governor and the local administration. More bunkers will be constructed for the future safety of our people," he said while assuring the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that terror and trade, blood and water cannot go together. The defence of our country will be further strengthened. The present halt in J&K’s progress is a temporary one. Soon progress will resume at the same pace with which it started in 2014,” HM Shah said.

--IANS

sq/dpb