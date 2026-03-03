March 03, 2026 2:26 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday’s Holi is all about lifting weights

Ananya Panday’s Holi is all about lifting weights

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday seems to have swapped vibrant Holi hues for chalk and dumbbells this year.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a glimpse from her workout session, giving a peek into how she is celebrating the festival of colours.

In the image, Ananya is seen at the gym with chalk-covered hands, weight plates stacked behind her, hinting at an intense strength training session.

“The only Holi colour I'm getting@antigravity club,” she wrote as the caption.

The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, made her debut three years later in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, standalone sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal.

Set in the fictional St. Teresa’s College, the narrative follows Rohan Sachdev, an aspiring athlete from a humble background, who navigates love, rivalry, and ambition while competing for the coveted title of "Student of the Year."

She was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Kesari Chapter 2.

She made her series debut with Call Me Bae directed by Colin D'Cunha. It also includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

She was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

She will next be seen in “Chand Mera Dil”, which was announced last year in November. The film is a passionate love story. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

4.3-magnitude quake hits Iran amid escalating Israeli offensive

4.3-magnitude quake hits Iran amid escalating Israeli offensive

Chiranjeevi says the way Ram Charan moves in 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' from Peddi' is a joy to watch

Chiranjeevi says the way Ram Charan moves in 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' from Peddi' is a joy to watch

Can't guarantee your safety: US Embassy unable to evacuate Americans from Israel

Can't guarantee your safety: US Embassy unable to evacuate Americans from Israel

Combat-related fatalities in Pakistan increased by 30 per cent in February: Report

Combat-related fatalities in Pakistan increased by 30 pc in February: Report

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Pakistani police block families of detained BYC leaders from press conference in Quetta

Pakistani police block families of detained BYC leaders from press conference in Quetta

Erica Fernandes says she is completely safe in Dubai as crisis in west Asia spirals

Erica Fernandes says she is completely safe in Dubai as crisis in west Asia spirals

Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics finalised, will be given ‘bigger responsibility’: JD(U) Minister

Entry of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant in politics finalised, will be given bigger responsibility: JD(U) Minister

Rohit Roy calls Emraan Hashmi 'easiest actors to direct'

Rohit Roy calls Emraan Hashmi 'easiest actors to direct'

UN says 34 killed, 89 injured in Pakistan's attacks in Afghanistan in four days

UN says 34 killed in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan in four days