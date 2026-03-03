Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Erica Fernandes has shared the ground reality of Dubai as the crisis in west Asia intensifies. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which people of Dubai can be seen going about their routine business during the holy month of Ramadan as the missiles and projectiles continue to be intercepted by the air-defence systems of the UAE.

She wrote in the caption, “Habibi you're still welcome to Dubai”.

The actress later clarified in the comments that she wasn’t drawing comparisons with any country but was just giving an objective view of what it feels to be like in a country which focuses on safety from external threats.

She wrote, “Calm down, guys. This isn't a comparison to any other country. I’m simply sharing the reality of the city I call home. It’s easy to judge from the outside, but you won't know what this level of safety and efficiency looks like until you’re on the ground. I’m speaking for the city I live in, we are safe, we are looked after, and the situation is being handled perfectly. Deep breaths”.

The actress’ post comes amidst the unrest in the middle-east after Israel’s attack on Iran. The middle-east is witnessing intense bombing, drone and missile strikes after Israel carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with intensified strikes at US air bases across Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

This is the closest to a World War, the last of which the planet last saw 8 decades ago. Things are spiralling out of control as UK airplanes are hovering over the middle-eastern skies as a defence exercise.

Israel and the US also took out Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, who was the Supreme Leader of Iran for just 24 hours. With Ali Khamenei and Aarfi gone, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is the only Supreme Leader in the world.

