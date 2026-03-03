Rohit Roy calls Emraan Hashmi 'easiest actors to direct'

March 03, 2026 2:28 PM हिंदी

​Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy called Emraan Hashmi one of the "easiest actors to direct" after working with him in an advertisement.

Dropping an appreciation post for the 'HAQ' actor on social media, Rohit called him a breath of fresh air as someone with an impressive work ethic.

He revealed that they even ended up packing up before time.

Posting a photo with Emraan on his official Insta handle, Rohit wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Just a simple appreciation post for a friend and colleague who’s definitely one of the easiest actors to direct .. I have acted alongside him in Mumbai Saga and have seen him up close on set but while directing him in an ad film, I realised what an amazing work ethic he posseses. Was like a breath of fresh air. Before we knew it, we had shot 3 films and packed up before time! All my love @therealemraan ! (sic)."

It must be noted that Rohit and Emraan have earlier shared screen space in the 2021 crime entertainer, "Mumbai Saga," which further saw Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anjana Sukhani, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover in key roles.

Made under the direction of Sanjay Gupta, the project was set against the backdrop of the '80s and '90s Mumbai and talks about the changing phases of the city amidst closing mills to make malls and other high-rise buildings.

On the professional front, Emraan will soon be seen sharing screen space with Adivi Sesh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini in the highly talked about spy action thriller "G2".

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2018 release "Goodachari," will have Adivi Sesh reprising his role from the original drama.

Backed by the banners People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments, "G2" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 1 May.

--IANS

pm/

