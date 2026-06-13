'Watershed moment in history of IMA': President Murmu after reviewing Passing Out Parade with first batch of female NDA cadets (Lead)

Dehradun, June 13 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reviewed the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, expressing special happiness at the participation of women cadets and calling it a landmark development in the institution's history.

In her address on the occasion, the President congratulated the officer cadets on successfully completing one of the most rigorous training programmes in the country.

"The President congratulated the officer cadets on the successful completion of one of the most rigorous training programmes in the country. She said that their courage and wisdom will be their strengths," a statement from the President's Secretariat said.

The President expressed special happiness at the participation of women cadets.

"She was delighted to see nine women cadets. She said that this is a watershed moment in the history of IMA. It is not only a milestone in the history of India’s defence forces but also an inspiring example of India’s march towards women-led development," the statement noted.

She also expressed confidence that the inclusion of women in the armed forces would continue to grow, adding that many more women cadets would join the Academy in the future.

President Murmu also congratulated cadets from friendly foreign countries, appreciating their participation in the training programme.

"She expressed confidence that they will bring many laurels to their Armed Forces and countries through their service and the values they have imbibed at IMA," the statement said.

Highlighting India’s global engagement, the President noted that the presence of foreign cadets reflects India’s commitment to international cooperation.

“The presence of foreign cadets at IMA reflects India’s commitment to fostering friendship, cooperation and peaceful relations with countries across the world,” she said, adding that cadets develop mutual trust, understanding and professional bonds that strengthen defence cooperation among nations.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, President Murmu said they carry a sacred responsibility.

"The President told officer cadets that they are the protectors of our nation’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity. They carry the sacred trust of over 140 crore citizens," the statement said.

She advised them to embrace lifelong learning and ethical leadership in a rapidly changing global security environment.

"In an era of rapidly changing security challenges, technological advances and complex global environments, the Indian Army must remain adaptive and future-ready," she said, urging officers to be courageous decision-makers and ethical leaders.

She further emphasised leadership values, stating that officers must lead from the front, care for soldiers, and uphold the traditions of the armed forces while ensuring operational effectiveness and troop welfare.

--IANS

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