Was nervous before national anthem but happy to execute my plan: Vaishnavi Sharma

Visakhapatnam, Dec 22 (IANS) India’s young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma is keen to build on a promising start to her international career and establish herself as a regular in the team’s white-ball plans.

The 20-year-old made her senior India debut against Sri Lanka in Vizag on Sunday and delivered a tidy performance in the opening match of the series. Vaishnavi bowled an economical four-over spell, registering 0/16 at an economy of 4, in India’s dominant eight-wicket win, keeping the Sri Lankan batters in check throughout her spell.

Although she did not claim a wicket, the 20-year-old impressed with her control and discipline, conceding no boundaries against a strong Sri Lankan batting line-up. She looked composed on debut at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and slotted seamlessly into the side.

Speaking to the media after the match, she acknowledged feeling nervous before the game but said those feelings faded once play began.

“I was nervous before the national anthem. After that, I calmed down. I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan. There are four more matches to go (in the series),” Vaishnavi said.

Vaishnavi earned her maiden international cap after a standout showing at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. She finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 17 wickets at a remarkable average of 4.35.

With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup less than six months away, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had indicated that the series would be used to give opportunities to emerging players. Vaishnavi is now hoping to make the most of her chance and turn her long-held ambition into a lasting reality.

"We have worked hard for this. Our dream is to represent India and contribute. I can’t say much about the future. Let’s leave it to God," she said.

