Wars are not fought with borrowed weapons: DG Infantry Lt Gen Ajay Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Indian Infantry is rapidly transforming into a tech-driven, Atmanirbhar and agile combat force aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, said Director General Infantry Lt Gen Ajay Kumar during an informal media interaction on Wednesday, adding that “wars are not fought with borrowed weapons.”

Reaffirming that the Infantry remains the cutting edge of the Indian Army, Lt Gen Kumar said the Army is undergoing a major shift under the Decade of Transformation initiative, focusing on modernisation, self-reliance, and human resource excellence.

“The Infantry of tomorrow will be technologically advanced, modular and versatile — capable of fighting and winning in multi-domain environments,” the DG said.

Commemorating Shaurya Diwas — formerly Infantry Day — on October 27, the DG recalled the historic 1947 air landing of 1 SIKH Regiment in Srinagar that safeguarded Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shaurya Diwas reflects the valour, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of the Infantry, connecting history with contemporary recognition," he said.

Highlighting lessons from Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Kumar stressed the importance of precision, jointness, and technology-driven warfare.

He also talked about the integration with enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets while talking about Operation Sindoor.

He further stressed the "shift towards non-contact, technology-enabled warfare — with drones, AI systems, and precision weapons transforming the battlefield."

Dedicated Drone Platoons are now integral to every Infantry battalion, enhancing surveillance and enabling FPV-based precision strikes.

Newly raised Bhairav Battalions have also been fielded for high-mobility, high-intensity tactical operations, bridging the gap between Infantry and Special Forces.

The transformation is built on six pillars — lethality, mobility, communication, battlefield transparency, survivability, and training — driven by indigenous technologies.

From 7.62 mm rifles and 5th-gen anti-tank systems to SDR-based encrypted communications and AI-enabled networks, Infantry units are embracing next-gen warfare tools.

Lt Gen Kumar underlined that India’s Atmanirbhar defence ecosystem — powered by partnerships with industry, DRDO, and academia — is ensuring that “wars are not fought with borrowed weapons.”

--IANS

sas/uk