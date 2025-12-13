Warner urges Konstas to stay grounded amid rising spotlight ahead of BBL 15

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Former Australia opener David Warner has urged rising star Sam Konstas to stay grounded as he navigates the growing attention following an impressive run of form. The two will turn out for the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, which begins on December 14.

Warner expressed confidence that Konstas, who has recently found himself under the spotlight, will be well supported by senior players in the Thunder setup. He believes that a strong support system is vital for young cricketers dealing with heightened expectations.

“The best form of currency is runs, and he's (Konstas) doing that at the moment. When you do get thrown in the limelight, it can be a deer in the headlights. You can get overwhelmed and sucked into the hype around everything. But he has great support around him that will keep him level-headed,” Warner said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The experienced left-hander also revealed that the Sydney Thunder are exploring tactical adjustments to their batting order, including the possibility of Warner batting in the middle order to accommodate a left-handed option further down.

“That’s more for a match-up and strategic point of view. We don’t have that left-hander in the middle that we’ve been looking for. It’s a conversation we’re having,” he explained.

Despite the experimentation, Warner stressed the importance of allowing Konstas to express himself freely and continue playing his natural game. Drawing from his own experiences, Warner highlighted the need to shield young players from external pressures while ensuring they continue to enjoy the sport.

“You just have to allow him to keep playing his natural game. He had his taste of Test cricket last year, he probably got a lot of advice, as you do as a youngster. But as a youngster, you have to try to take on board what you think is required for you. You have to stick true to what you believe in and how you go about your game. He might have changed things. For us, it's about protecting him and making sure he's enjoying the game,” he added.

Warner’s potential move down the order would signify a significant change in his T20 career, given that he has opened the batting in 382 of his 423 T20 innings so far.

The upcoming 2025–26 season will be Warner’s fourth with the Sydney Thunder. He had a standout campaign last season, scoring 405 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 141.6.

--IANS

