Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) has proposed that banks provide customers a ‘Stop Switch’ to immediately block funds to digital payment channels so that they can protect themselves against electronic banking fraud.

The additional feature forms part of the RBI’s ‘Customer Protection in Fraudulent Electronic Banking Transactions’, which strengthened the existing framework for limiting liability of customers in unauthorised transactions.

The RBI said that while the revised framework primarily addresses customer liability in the event of fraudulent EBTs, a need is felt to strengthen the same from a preventive perspective by providing customers with greater control over the manner and extent to which digital payment channels may be used, according to an RBI statement.

“A bank shall provide its customers with a Stop Switch facility for immediate disablement of all outward future debits associated with her or his accounts. However, any debits due to ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, and marking of lien or debits initiated by the bank to recover due charges, loan instalment, etc., shall be excluded from the scope of Stop Switch,” the RBI said.

Further, in order to ensure that customers are protected against specific acts of omission or commission on the part of the banks, it has been decided to expand the scope of the definition of ‘negligence by a bank’ specified in the new amendment directions.

It also includes bank-side system malfunctions or security breaches, and collusion by bank employees or third parties engaged by the bank, where these facilitate or result in fraud.

“Negligence by a bank means any act of omission or commission on the part of the bank which results in or contributes to the occurrence of a fraudulent electronic banking transaction in a customer account,” the draft directions state.

Under the draft RBI (Commercial Banks – Responsible Business Conduct) Fifth Amendment Directions, 2026, banks will also have to offer a ‘Trusted Person Mechanism’ (TPM), under which customers can nominate an individual to provide an additional layer of authentication for fund transfers exceeding a threshold set by them.

Any transaction beyond the threshold indicated by the customer will be notified to the trusted person for authentication through the available channels of communication.

The notification shall include the amount of the transaction, beneficiary details such as name, account number and mobile number to which the amount is being transferred and narration, if any, entered by the customer while initiating the transaction.

A trusted person shall have a one-hour window from being notified to give consent to the transaction through the trusted mode as prescribed by the bank for TPM. The transaction shall be executed only upon the trusted person’s consent to the transaction. In case there is a negative response, or there is no response from the trusted person within the prescribed time window as above, the transaction shall be rejected.

The mechanism will be voluntary and require the explicit consent of both the customer and the trusted person. It will not give the trusted person access to the customer’s account or make them liable for its transactions.

UPI payments, merchant payments and recurring payments through standing instructions, e-mandates or NACH mandates will be excluded from the arrangement.

These directions shall come into effect from July 1, 2027, or on such earlier date as a bank may decide to implement them, the RBI statement added.

--IANS

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