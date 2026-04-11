Wanted clothes for ‘Jab Talak’ from ‘Cocktail 2’ feel free, yet sexy, says Anaita Shroff Adajania

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) As the makers of “Cocktail 2” unveiled the first song titled “Jab Talak” from the upcoming film, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said that she wanted the clothes for Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor to “feel free and easy, yet sexy.”

Set against the backdrop of Sicily, the track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed by Pritam Chakraborty and sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa.

Talking about the track, Anaita first described the style for the song as “banging”.

She then shared: “Jab Talak is all about being on holiday, the beauty of Sicily, all about the mood of having fun, being on holiday, the vibe of Sicily, travelling from one party to another and just having fun with friends, making new friends.”

“I wanted the clothes to also feel free and easy, yet sexy,” Anaita added.

The song was unveiled on April 8. Actress Kriti Sanon had said that ‘Jab Talak’ carries a beautiful, feel-good vibe.

“Shooting for it felt like living the perfect summer with friends, filled with laughter, music, and pure masti against the stunning backdrop of Sicily.”

She added that she had an absolute blast filming with Shahid and Rashmika.

For Shahid Kapoor, the song is “incredibly special” as it marks the first song from the film.

He said, “There was such a positive energy on set while shooting it, we truly had a great time together. Everything felt easy, warm, and effortless, and I believe that translates beautifully on screen. I’m confident audiences will connect with the honesty and joy that the song brings”.

Rashmika Mandanna said that the song for her is about love, friendship and carefree holiday moments you want to hold on to forever.

Cocktail 2 is by filmmaker Homi Adjania. It explores modern relationships amid emotional turmoil. The sequel features new characters facing current challenges while revisiting themes of love, friendship, and heartbreak. This is the first time Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti and Shahid.

The film is set to bow in cinemas on June 19, 2026.

The first installment of Cocktail was written by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Homi. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, in her acting debut. It was ranked as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.

The film followed the story of Veronica, her boyfriend Gautam and friend Meera. It told the story of how Veronica welcomes Gautam and Meera into her home. Though they are happy for a while, their lives get complicated when Gautam falls in love with Meera.

--IANS

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