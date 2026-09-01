'Want to win trophies and make history': Bruno Guimaraes on joining Arsenal

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Having joined Arsenal from Newcastle, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has his sights set on winning trophies with the Gunners as he looks to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Guimaraes joined Arsenal during the 2026 transfer window from Newcastle for a fee of GBP 75mn, where he won the Carabao Cup in 2025. He made his Arsenal debut in the Premier League in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa, coming on as a substitute. The midfielder is elated to be with the Gunners.

"It feels amazing to join Arsenal. I'm grateful for this opportunity," Guimaraes told JioHotstar.

The Brazilian international added that he was "excited" right after he spoke to club manager Mikel Arteta, calling the Emirates Stadium the "right place" to be at. "When I first spoke to Mikel Arteta, I felt excited right away. I knew inside that I needed a new challenge, and Arsenal felt like the right place.

"The club has a great history and a clear vision. I want to be part of that and help the team achieve big things. I'm looking forward to getting started and giving my best for the fans," he added.

Arsenal are the current Premier League champions, having won the title last year after a late, close battle with Manchester City. "It's a big responsibility to play for the Premier League champions and wear this shirt. It's a club with great tradition. My whole family is excited to be here and to live in London.

"I'm really looking forward to everything; the manager is amazing, the teammates are welcoming, and the environment here is very positive. Whenever I faced Arsenal, it was always a tough game. Now I'm on this side, and I hope we can create many special moments together," he said.

Guimaraes has been part of two World Cups with Brazil and now gears up for the new challenge with Arsenal, as he wants to win trophies for them. "After playing in two FIFA World Cups, I feel this is the right time in my career for a new challenge. I want to win trophies and make history, and I believe I'm in the right place to do that.

"I'm really excited to get started. We have a lot of games this season, so every player in the squad will be important. I'm ready to give my best and help the team achieve great things. Hopefully, we can turn our dreams into reality," he added.

--IANS

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