September 24, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Indonesia ends China's two-game reign to win men's badminton team gold

Indonesia ends China's two-game reign to win men's badminton team gold in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 24 (IANS) Indonesia overcame China in a five-match thriller to win the men's badminton team title at the 2026 Asian Games on Thursday, ending China's bid for a third straight championship in the event.

Former world champion Shi Yuqi put China ahead with the first point, defeating Jonatan Christie 21-13, 21-18. Feng Yanzhe and Liang Weikeng then doubled China's lead in doubles, edging out Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 22-20, 19-21, 21-14.

Indonesia hit back when Alwi Farhan outlasted Li Shifeng 23-21, 15-21, 21-16 to get his side on the board, reports Xinhua.

The Indonesians then rode the momentum into the next doubles rubber, as Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin needed just 45 minutes to see off China's He Jiting and Liu Yi 23-21, 21-10, levelling the tie at 2-2 and forcing a decider.

In the deciding match against Hangzhou Asian Games gold medalist Weng Hongyang, 19-year-old Zaki Ubaidillah saved four game points to claim the first game 23-21, then raced to a 6-1 lead in the second and held his nerve to close out the second game 21-13, sealing the title for Indonesia.

Earlier, India secured a historic bronze medal in the men’s team badminton competition after China brought their title campaign to an end with a 3-1 semifinal victory at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium here on Wednesday.

The medal marks only the second time India has stood on the podium in badminton at the Asian Games. Their previous medal came at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty captured the men’s doubles gold.

India had entered the semifinals with momentum after defeating hosts Japan in the quarterfinals to guarantee the country its first-ever Asian Games medal in the men’s team event. But against defending champions China, the Indian team found themselves up against a formidable singles line-up and a deep doubles combination.

--IANS

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