Want to show everyone we can exceed their expectations: PWL chair Farooqi ahead of final

Noida, Jan 31 (IANS) Chairman of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), Dayaan Farooqi, expressed satisfaction with the league’s progress this season, noting that organisers have consistently aimed to exceed expectations and remain committed to delivering an equally impressive finale on Sunday.

The ongoing season has witnessed a record turnout, with fans flocking to arenas to watch a series of gripping contests. The first semi-final, held on Friday, saw Haryana Thunders mount a dramatic comeback against Punjab Royals to secure their place in the final. Meanwhile, the second semi-final on Saturday between Delhi Dangal Warriors and Maharashtra Kesari featured several high-intensity bouts, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats up to the midway mark.

“We got another surprise today as well. Maharashtra won the toss but lost the first tie. Overall, the tournament has been very exciting, and fans are witnessing plenty of stunners. Until last week, excitement was high, and it wasn’t clear which teams would make the semifinals. Let’s see what new surprises come next,” Farooqi told IANS, reflecting on the nail-biting nature of the semi-final games.

Speaking about the impact of such unpredictable matches on young talent, Farooqi underlined the growth of Indian wrestling. “It’s great to see Indian wrestlers performing so well and putting up a tough fight against foreign wrestlers. The country is moving forward, and wrestling is moving forward too. There is very good support coming in.”

When asked about standout performers, he was full of praise for the domestic contingent. “All the Indian wrestlers have impressed. Antim, Aman, Sujit—these are future superstars. We can expect medals from them in international tournaments in the coming years.”

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated final, Farooqi stressed that preparation has been consistent throughout the league. “Preparation was done for every day; for us, every day is like a final. We want to show people that we can perform beyond their expectations, and tomorrow as well, we will give our best efforts and do a good job.”

--IANS

vi/