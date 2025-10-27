Mumbai Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has a new challenge for her trainer. The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress asked her trainer to get her back into shape within 3 months.

Inspiring herself and her trainer some more, Wamiqa dropped a couple of snaps of her chiselled physique on her official Instagram handle, where her abs were visible. The post also included a video of one of her workout sessions.

Wishing her trainer all the best, she penned on the photo-sharing app, "Hey Vailly @iarjun93 , you need to get me back in this shape in 3 months. We can start in December…. All the best for your journey Guruji …hehe (Winking Face with Tongue Emoji and Face with Peeking Eye Emoji) (sic)"

Earlier, Wamiqa talked about finding sense amidst the random chaos of life.

She uploaded a random selfie from her phone on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, she asked, "What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone ?"

"Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It's an organised chaos. It's a journey that is the most beautiful and the most unpredictable- impossible to predict. The journey of becoming one with the universe. It's as exciting as it can get. The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life. It's life itself. This is what I'm feeling today, reminding myself that life is much more than what I worry about," Wamiqa added.

Talking about her professional commitments, Wamiqa will be a part of the highly discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the project will get a theatrical release next Holi on March 4, 2026.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2" in the making.

--IANS

pm/