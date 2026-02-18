February 18, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Walton Goggins, Chloe Grace Moretz to star in ‘Mister’

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Hollywood actor Walton Goggins is joining forces with Chloe Grace Moretz for the upcoming action-comedy ‘Mister’.

The 54-year-old actor and the actress, 29, will lead Thunder Road’s upcoming movie, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Before Walton Goggins boarded ‘Mister’, Josh Brolin had been attached to the action film, but had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

As per Deadline, ‘Mister’ “follows a man (Goggins) who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past - including everyone from his exes to his best friend. To get out, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz) who also has ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive”.

In a statement, producer Basil Iwanyk said, “Walton and Chloe are the perfect pairing to capture Mister’s heart and humour, while delivering some of the most ambitious and wildly entertaining action sequences audiences will see on screen this year”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘Mister’ will mark the directorial debut of Wade Eastwood, who previously worked on ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’.

The filmmaker said in a statement, “From our first conversations, I knew Walton would bring an unpredictable spark you simply can’t manufacture, he’s electric. Chloe brings an incredible mix of strength, vulnerability and razor-sharp timing. Together, they make Mister exactly what we set out to create: bold, funny and completely full-throttle”.

Iwanyk and Erica Lee will produce the through Thunder Road. Walton Goggins could recently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s second season of ‘Fallout’, which is based on Bethesda Softworks’ post-apocalyptic survival video game franchise of the same name.

The show follows Lucy (played by Ella Purnell), Maximus (played by Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (played by Walton Goggins) as they battle to survive a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

--IANS

aa/

