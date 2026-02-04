February 04, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Wait for fine print on US trade deal, India well placed: Report

Wait for fine print on US trade deal, India well placed: Report

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) History shows trade announcements by US President Donald Trump often evolve through revisions and reinterpretations, a report has said, adding that the Indian government has neither confirmed stopping purchase of Russian oil, nor mentioned tariff reduction against the US to zero.

The report from JM Financial Institutional Securities also noted that the Indian government has not specified a timeline for buying $500 billion of US energy, technology, agriculture, coal and other products.

"Over the past year, tariff policy has repeatedly been announced, revised, escalated and then softened, often in response to political/strategic goals," the report said, citing example of the US-Korea FTA and Trump's recent threats of tariff hikes against EU countries.

The report added that key sectors that should benefit from tariff reduction are diamonds and jewellery, textiles, machinery, chemicals and automobiles.

India is relatively well placed versus Asian emerging‑market peers with a new US tariff of 18 per cent, lower than China at about 30 per cent and below Bangladesh, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia and the Philippines at roughly 19–20 per cent. This could help India gain market share in labour‑intensive sectors such as textiles, the report said.

A US‑India trade deal should enhance dollar flows, improve the balance of payments, lead to INR appreciation and boost Indian equity market sentiments, but the scale of foreign institutional inflows remains uncertain due to high valuations, the report said.

Electronics, India’s largest export category to the US, were largely unaffected by previous tariffs due to exemptions.

The brokerage highlighted that the Indian agricultural goods could face increased competition if India cuts tariffs to zero on US imports.

The US is India’s largest export destination, accounting for about 20 per cent of total exports, and the lower tariff should improve bilateral trade flows and help revive India’s trade surplus with the US. Trade surplus with the US had been rising every year till FY25 before declining in FY26 due to the high tariffs of 50 per cent.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Ikea India’s loss widens to Rs 1,325 crore in FY25; revenue dips

Ikea India’s loss widens to Rs 1,325 crore in FY25; revenue dips

Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police constable shot dead by gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'It was about having clear heads', says Chinelle Henry after DC march into fourth straight WPL final

'It was about having clear heads', says Chinelle Henry after DC march into fourth straight WPL final

Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

Indian defence delegation meets Armenian PM, discusses ways to strengthen strategic cooperation

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

From roaring ‘dangals’ to silent pits: The slow death of mud wrestling in Delhi!

Jacqueline Fernandez satisfies her chaat craving during her trip to Varanasi

Jacqueline Fernandez satisfies her chaat craving during her trip to Varanasi

Chris Hemsworth: My self-worth doesn’t rest upon exterior things anymore

Chris Hemsworth: My self-worth doesn’t rest upon exterior things anymore

Chahat Pandey says her ‘Hasratein’ character is conditioned to stay quiet, carry loss, judgment

Chahat Pandey says her ‘Hasratein’ character is conditioned to stay quiet, carry loss, judgment

Badshah: Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world

Badshah: Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world

SC pulls up ED, CBI over delay in Anil Ambani-led RCOM loan fraud probe

SC pulls up ED, CBI over delay in Anil Ambani-led RCOM loan fraud probe