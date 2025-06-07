VPTL 2025: Meshram’s stellar knock helps NECO Master Blaster beat Nagpur Titans by 9 wkts

Nagpur, June 7 (IANS) NECO Master Blaster's opening pair almost single-handedly completed the chase, scoring 127 out of the required 133 runs of the chase in their match against Nagpur Titans on Saturday.

Aryam Meshram was the standout performer with 85 runs in just 53 balls, while the non-striker, Vedant Dighade, scored 41 runs in 39 balls. The team clinched a win against Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in the fourth match of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, which was played at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

After losing the first wicket with the score of 0, Nagpur Titans tried consolidating their innings but kept losing wickets steadily.

The 4th wicket partnership was the most successful with a 70-run stand between Akshay Wadkar and Jagjot Singh Sasan, but was unfortunately cut short after Akshay Wadkar had to be retired hurt.

Akshay Wadkar was going at a very good rate and looked like he would post a good total. The batters tried once again to build the innings into a respectable score but managed to put up only 132 on the board.

For NECO Master Blaster, Praful Hinge was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-23 while Shanmesh Deshmukh, Arya Durugkar, and Ananmay Jaiswal shared a wicket each, collectively dismantling the Nagpur Titans.

Chasing a target of 132 on the board, the opening pair almost made it a one-sided affair, running down 127 of the total runs of 132. Sanjay Raghunath came in for the last six runs, scoring four in three balls.

For Nagpur Titans, the lone Piyush Shivdas Sawarkar managed to get a wicket of Aryam Meshram, but the wicket came too late to make any impact on the result of the game.

The inaugural season of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League is being played between six teams, with the final scheduled on June 15.

