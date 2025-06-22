June 22, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Football: India, Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly

India and the Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly at the Hisor Central Stadium, in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which made Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan produce a diving save. The Blue Colts had travelled to Tajikistan to play two friendly matches, the first of which they lost 2-3 against the hosts, as part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers later this year and the Asian Games in 2026.

Head coach Naushad Moosa made eight changes to his starting XI from the game against Tajikistan, with only defenders Pramveer, Bikash Yumnam, and Abhishek Singh Tekcham retaining their place. Despite the changes, the Kyrgyz Republic looked the livelier of the two teams for a good part of the first half an hour, while India tried to create the off-chances through their quick wingers.

Resolute not to give up, the Blue Colts clawed their way back and slowly found the momentum they were looking for as half-time ticked closer. Calmer and more composed on the ball, India finally began to create chances.

Parthib Sundar Gogoi had a vicious shot saved in the 38th minute, and six minutes later, worried the Kyrgyz defence once again, when he swung a low free-kick at the near post, which made Kyrgyz Republic keeper Chomoev Sultan produce a diving save. Another opportunity went begging just a minute before the break when Vibin Mohanan found an unmarked Pramveer at the far post. The centre-back’s header, however, went over the crossbar.

As the match restarted, India's coach Moosa made several changes in the second half. However, the Kyrgyz Republic started the better team again, while India took time to find their old momentum again. As time wore on, substitute Macarton Louis Nickson began to dictate terms in the middle, and his link-up play with Suhail Ahmad Bhat seemed to have the Kyrgyz Republic defence on the back foot.

Bhat thought he had put India in the lead in the 69th minute when he was put through behind the defence by Macarton. While the former expertly cut past the keeper and found the back of the net, he had been flagged offside.

A minute later, Kyrgyz Republic Ermekov Baibol tested Sahil with a long-range effort, but the Indian goalkeeper collected it with ease. Macarton and Suhail combined again with 12 minutes of regulation time left. A one-two at the edge of the box created some space for the former to shoot, but he shot over the crossbar.

Sahil produced a last-ditch diving save to keep Toktonaliev Nursultan out. Chingangbam Shivaldo had India’s last chance of the match after Macarton played him into the box. However, it was saved.

