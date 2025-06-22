June 22, 2025 3:10 AM हिंदी

Miley Cyrus shares insights into her relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares insights into her relationship with Maxx Morando

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, has finally opened up on her relationship with Maxx Morando. The pop icon also teased that she's a "cougar" whilst discussing her relationship.

She spoke about being older than her partner on a podcast recently and also paid tribute to the fellow musician, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Miley, now 32, has been romantically linked to Maxx, now 26, since 2021. The Grammy Award winner previously revealed that she first went on a blind date with the drummer, who's in the music industry himself as a member of the rock band Liily.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she spoke about Maxx whilst on the latest episode of the ‘Sorry We're Cyrus’ podcast, which is hosted by her mother Tish Cyrus, 58, and older sister Brandi Cyrus, 38. Miley teased on the podcast that the three of them are all "cougars".

Miley shared that she is five years older than Max, but said they become four years apart for a brief period. It was noted on the podcast that their age gap is bigger than those in Tish and Brandi's respective relationships.

Brandi is dating Matt South, 36, at the moment. Whilst parent Tish - who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, for more than a decade - is now married to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 55, after having tied the knot back in 2023.

The discussion came after Brandi asked her sibling and mother on the podcast: "What does it say about the three of us that technically we are all cougars?" Miley then responded to the question by teasing: "So many things!" She went on to suggest that the age difference in her relationship is the biggest.

Miley questioned on the episode, "Am I the landslide? Is mine the most? (sic)". Tish agreed with the suggestion, before her daughter spoke about Maxx.

Miley said, "He'll be 27 when I turn 33, which I'm so excited for him to turn 27 because that was, again, such a great year for me”. The former Hannah Montana star said that it's the age she was when she began to "turn her life around".

She shared, "So I'm just hoping that, y'know, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is gonna be great”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Miley Cyrus shares insights into her relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares insights into her relationship with Maxx Morando

Ollie Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs at the end of the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs (ld)

Ollie Pope’s 100 not out helps England to 209/3 despite Bumrah’s three-fer, trail India by 262 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: Surrey Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s 100 not out helps England trail India by 262 runs, despite Bumrah’s three-fer

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

India and the Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly at the Hisor Central Stadium, in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India, Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly

Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history in the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 at Vung Tau (Vietnam) on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

U-23 Asian Wrestling: Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history

Late goals sink Indian men’s hockey team to 3–6 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Late goals sink India to 3–6 defeat against Belgium

Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'