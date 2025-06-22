June 22, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan often leaves movie buffs impressed with her quick presence of mind at various events. During one of the promotional events for her upcoming movie, "Metro... In Dino" Sara was accompanied by Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and film's director Anurag Basu.

Making a fun interaction even more memorable, Sara busted into an impromptu shayari.

She was heard saying, "Ankho main dikhta hain shaq, phir tum bologe what the duck, what the duck,

Shayari karna hain mera haq, mera haq mera haq,

Is shayari ko ap rakh, ap rakh, ap rakh,

I don't thak, I don't thak, I don't thak,

I go buk, I go buk, I go buk,

This was your luck, this was your luck, this was your luck."

Everyone seemed to have been impressed with Sara's newfound talent.

Sharing the clip of her on the spot shayari on her Instagram handle, Sara captioned the post, "One more day of promotion! By the end it’s only commotion...But long time no shayari...Maza aya impromptu without tayari...Goodnight from Sara the shayar...Say you loved my poem even if it makes you a liar."

Recently, actor Rohan Gurbaxani, who is also a part of the "Metro... In Dino" cast reflected on his experience of working with seasoned performers like Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Never. When I work with such experienced actors, I don't compare or think about who’s performing better. I focus on how I can contribute to the scene and respond to the energy they’re giving me. That kind of exchange is what acting is all about—it's in the reactions. Both Pankaj ji and Konkona ji are so truthful in their performances that it often feels like real life, not acting. It’s magical."

This is the third and final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy after "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo".

"Metro... In Dino" is expected to get a theatrical release on 4th July.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ollie Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs at the end of the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs (ld)

Ollie Pope’s 100 not out helps England to 209/3 despite Bumrah’s three-fer, trail India by 262 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: Surrey Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s 100 not out helps England trail India by 262 runs, despite Bumrah’s three-fer

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

India and the Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly at the Hisor Central Stadium, in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India, Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly

Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history in the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 at Vung Tau (Vietnam) on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

U-23 Asian Wrestling: Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history

Late goals sink Indian men’s hockey team to 3–6 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Late goals sink India to 3–6 defeat against Belgium

Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Indian junior men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany in Berlin on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian jr men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany