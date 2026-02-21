Vice Prez Radhakrishnan releases book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalls personal association

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday released a coffee table book on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and recalled his personal association with the veteran leader.

The book, titled “Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman”, authored by senior BJP leader Vijay Goel, was released at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described the occasion as both an honour and an emotional moment, and said the book was a fitting tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom he described as one of India’s tallest leaders.

He said the publication was not merely a collection of photographs, but a tribute to a statesman whose life and legacy continue to inspire generations.

Recalling his personal association with Vajpayee, the Vice President said he had the privilege of serving as a Member of Parliament in the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister.

He also shared memories of organising a public meeting addressed by Vajpayee in Coimbatore in 1974, describing the experience as a defining moment in his early political journey.

The Vice President said Vajpayee’s rise from a parliamentarian to the office of Prime Minister reflected the strength and vibrancy of Indian democracy, adding that he earned respect across political lines for his integrity, inclusive approach, and dignified conduct.

Highlighting key milestones of Vajpayee’s leadership, he referred to the Pokhran nuclear tests and major infrastructure initiatives, including the Delhi Metro, as examples of his vision for national development.

He said Vajpayee demonstrated that strength and sensitivity could coexist in leadership, and consistently upheld dialogue, democracy, and development as core principles.

Describing Vajpayee as a poet, visionary, and parliamentarian par excellence, the Vice President said his speeches resonated deeply both inside and outside Parliament, and reflected his ability to uphold democratic values while maintaining mutual respect.

Appreciating Vijay Goel’s efforts in compiling the coffee table book, the Vice President said the publication preserves important moments from Vajpayee’s life through rare photographs, personal anecdotes, and archival material.

He expressed hope that the book would reach readers across the country and inspire younger generations to uphold the values of national unity, democracy, and social harmony.

Among those present on the occasion were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, and Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel.

