VP Radhakrishnan expresses anguish over Red Fort blast; prays for victims

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday night, expressed his deep anguish following a blast in Delhi that resulted in multiple casualties.

Taking to social media, the Vice President conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

"Deeply anguished by the blast in Delhi this evening. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," the Vice-President's official account posted.

The Vice President’s statement comes amid heightened security measures across several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, following the explosion that claimed at least ten lives and injured over a dozen people.

Arriving at the blast site near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station around 9:45 PM, Home Minister Amit Shah inspected the wreckage of the car, now a twisted metal shell surrounded by forensic markers.

He interacted with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA officials on the ground before proceeding to LNJP Hospital, where he spent nearly 30 minutes with victims, including a 12-year-old boy with burn injuries and a taxi driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

