November 11, 2025 11:37 AM हिंदी

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) As the second phase of voting in Bihar gets underway, political leaders from the ruling NDA have appealed to voters, emphasising the importance of casting their ballots to shape the state’s future.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal urged citizens to participate actively in the electoral process. “I sincerely appeal to everyone that voting is the greatest donation one can give. The future of Bihar will be decided through this. The ongoing welfare schemes in Bihar should continue; everyone should have access to free ration, healthcare, and electricity. For this, all need to vote,” he said.

The JD(U) leaders also highlighted public enthusiasm and their support base for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The party's National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan observed, “…Voters are standing in queues, patiently waiting for their turn. The mandate seems to be once again favouring Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form the next government.”

Echoing this, JD(U) Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar remarked, “From my political experience, there was a time when even men could not openly say whom they were voting for. But in this election campaign, I have seen women openly declaring that they will vote in the name of development. The development initiatives belong to Nitish Kumar, and the support base for him has expanded.”

He further added, “The mood of the people in the first phase clearly favours the development-oriented Nitish Kumar. With his leadership, it is natural that in the second phase our social base will expand further.”

The second phase of voting in Bihar is taking place across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials have set up 45,399 polling stations to facilitate smooth voting and ensure security at sensitive locations.

Nearly 3.7 crore voters, comprising 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase, which is expected to play a decisive role in determining the next Bihar government.

With heightened security, deployment of personnel, and strict monitoring of vulnerable booths, officials are working to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process, marking a critical juncture in Bihar’s political landscape.

The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly constituencies is scheduled for November 14, when the results will reveal the state’s next government.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely! (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely!

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast