UP Dy CM holds key engagements in Germany; promotes investment & tech collaboration​

Nuremberg, Feb 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on a visit to Germany, spotlighted the state's surging economic potential during a special dinner in Nuremberg attended by Indian Ambassador Ajit Gupte and other distinguished guests. ​

The discussions highlighted Uttar Pradesh's swift advancement toward becoming India's second-largest economy, driven by a significantly improved ease of doing business, strengthened law and order, and robust infrastructure development. ​

Participants noted the state's expanding expressway network, ongoing airport expansions, and emerging industrial corridors, which are increasingly drawing global investor interest. ​

Talks also explored avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation between Germany and Uttar Pradesh in key sectors, including technological exchange, skill development, and manufacturing. ​

The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the transformative journey of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, evolving from a traditional Uttar Pradesh into a dynamic enterprise state, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to extending all possible support to international investors seeking opportunities in the region. ​

The following day, at Le Méridien in Germany, a strategic meeting took place with representatives from leading German-Israeli drone and aerospace firms, including Quantum-Systems GmbH, System Helsing (HX-2 AI combat drone), Dronivo GmbH, SIA Origin Robotics, and Aronia. ​

The companies briefed on their expertise in high-altitude unmanned aerial systems, advanced aerial surveillance, defense-grade reconnaissance, and drones with an operational range of approximately 160 kilometers. ​

Their technologies serve armed forces in Germany and Spain and support applications in precision agriculture, land surveying, and disaster management. ​

The Uttar Pradesh government extended a formal invitation for these firms to set up manufacturing units and research and development hubs in the state. ​

Details were shared about investment-friendly policies, robust industrial infrastructure, superior logistics connectivity, and a large skilled workforce. ​

The Deputy Chief Minister described Uttar Pradesh as emerging as the country's leading hub for defense production, aerospace manufacturing, and emerging technologies, with drones and unmanned systems forming a vital part of future economic and security frameworks. ​

Such investments are expected to generate high-skilled jobs for the state's youth while accelerating technology-driven growth by integrating electronics manufacturing, data, artificial intelligence, and the drone ecosystem.

Both sides reached a positive consensus on long-term collaboration in manufacturing, research, skill development, technical training, and technology transfer. ​

This partnership is anticipated to strengthen India's aerospace and unmanned systems ecosystem and position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for drone innovation, aligning with the objectives of Make in India and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

