Voting gives every citizen voice to shape India's future, says PM Modi on National Voters' Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the countrymen on National Voters' Day and called on the people to honour the spirit of democracy by always participating in the election process, further strengthening the resolve for a Viksit Bharat.

National Voters' Day is celebrated annually in India on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 1950. This day aims to honour voters, encourage youth participation, strengthen democratic values, and promote universal adult suffrage.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the National Voters' Day is about "further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation".

"My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes," he said.

"Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future. Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the people on the occasion.

"This day reminds us that our constitution has given every voter equal power, and the right vote can show our nation the right direction. It is our moral responsibility to safeguard our voting system and ensure that no external factor can pollute it," he said.

"May on this day we recommit ourselves to the pledge to align the power of our votes to build a developed and powerful India,' Shah added.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, extending heartfelt greetings to the citizens on National Voters' Day, said, "This day reminds us of the strength of our democracy and the power of every single vote. Voting is not only a democratic right but also a fundamental duty of every citizen."

"National Voters' Day encourages greater awareness about the importance of voting and celebrates universal adult franchise, which strengthens the foundation of an inclusive and participatory democratic system," Nadda posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, stated, "On National Voters Day, we reflect on the strength of India's democracy, rooted in free, fair and inclusive elections. I commend the Election Commission of India for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the electoral process."

"Let us inspire wider participation, especially among the youth, and uphold the power of the vote with responsibility and pride," he added.

Meanwhile, the theme for National Voters' Day 2026 is 'My India, My Vote,' with the tagline'Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy.'

The ECI is a pivotal constitutional authority responsible for the control, supervision, and conduct of elections in the world's largest democracy.

It has conducted 18 general elections and over 400 State Legislative Assembly elections to date.

The Commission also oversees elections to the Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Councils, the Union Territories of Puducherry and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, as well as the esteemed offices of the President and Vice President of India.

