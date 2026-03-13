US, India close to finalising critical minerals pact: Ambassador Sergio Gor

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The US and India are moving closer to signing a key agreement on critical minerals that could significantly strengthen strategic cooperation and supply chains between the two countries, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Gor said the growing engagement between the two nations reflects a deeper partnership that goes beyond conventional trade ties. His remarks come just days after the two countries agreed on a framework for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at expanding economic cooperation.

“The US and India are paying close attention to each other, which reflects something deeper — a partnership that is continuing to grow stronger,” Gor said, noting that the relationship is entering a new phase of strategic collaboration.

He added that under President Donald Trump, ties between the two countries have the potential to reach “global heights.”

“What was needed was momentum and opportunities, and we are now moving towards unlocking those opportunities and that potential,” the Ambassador said.

Gor stressed that the partnership between India and the US is not limited to tariffs or market access but also focusses on securing resources and strengthening supply chains that will shape the global economy in the coming decades.

“This partnership is not just about tariffs or market access, but also about securing resources and supply chains that will define the global economy of the future,” he said.

Highlighting a key area of collaboration, Gor said critical minerals have emerged as one of the most important aspects of the partnership.

“One of the most important areas of cooperation between our countries is critical minerals. Reliable and diversified supply chains for critical minerals are indispensable to both economic growth and national security,” he said.

According to the Ambassador, the US and India are very close to finalising a critical minerals agreement that will help secure supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies.

“Within the next few months, there will be a big announcement on this front,” he added.

Ambassador Gor also pointed to expanding cooperation in high-technology sectors. Referring to recent developments in India’s semiconductor sector, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently inaugurated new facilities and celebrated progress in the industry, reflecting growing collaboration between the two countries.

“The US is also a reliable supplier of LNG, and we are ready to help support India’s growing energy needs in the years ahead,” he said.

During his remarks, Gor also praised the latest cover of India Today magazine featuring President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that it had drawn attention from the White House also.

“I took a picture of the cover and sent it to President Trump, and he posted it on Truth Social,” he added.

--IANS

rs/rad