The governing body is FIFA, not any individual country : Iran fires back at Trump for suggesting it should skip WC 'for safety'

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Iran national football team responded sharply to American President Donald Trump for advising their soccer team not to participate in the World Cup for "their own life and safety", stating that "no country can prevent them from participating in the World Cup, which is organised by FIFA, not by any "single nation."

Trump on Thursday posted on Truth Social that "The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

In response, Iran’s national soccer team official account stressed that no one can exclude Iran from the tournament and added that a US should be held accountable if it carries only the title of “host” but cannot ensure the safety of participating teams.

"The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA - not any individual, country. Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

"Certainly, no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of "host" yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event," Iran national team posted on its Instagram.

Iran, qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying last year, are scheduled to play three matches in the US, but their participation has been in doubt amid an escalating regional war.

On Wednesday, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that he met with American President Donald Trump, ​who assured him Iran are "welcome" to take part in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the ​U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

But later, the Iranian sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said that Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup following airstrikes against the country by the United States and Israel.

"Given that this corrupt government has assassinated our leader and created extreme insecurity, we cannot participate in the World Cup. The players have no safety, and the conditions for participation simply don't exist," said Donyamali on Iranian state television.

"In just eight or nine months, they have dragged us into two wars, killed thousands of our people, and committed grave atrocities. Under these circumstances, attending the tournament is impossible," he added.

Last week, in an interview with Politico, Trump said, "I really don’t care, if Iran participates," adding that "I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes."

Following the start of military action, the president of the Iran Football Federation, Mehdi Taj has reportedly stated, "What is certain is that after these attacks, it's hard to look at the World Cup with hope."

--IANS

bc/