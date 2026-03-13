March 13, 2026 12:16 PM हिंदी

'This trophy belongs to every Indian, we exist because of your support & blessings: SKY

'This trophy belongs to every Indian,' says Suryakumar Yadav after T20 WC glory

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans across the country after India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, dedicating the title to millions of supporters who stood besdie the team throughout the tournament.

In an emotional message, Suryakumar thanked Indian fans for their unwavering support, saying the team’s success would not have been possible without their prayers and encouragement.

“Dear Team India fans, first of all, a heartfelt thank you. We exist because of your support and blessings. This World Cup trophy belongs to the whole of India,” Suryakumar said in a video released by the BCCI on Friday.

The skipper emphasised that the victory was not just the team’s achievement but a shared dream of cricket lovers across the country. “When we win, it is not just our victory. It is the dream of those children who grow up with a bat and ball and dream of playing for the country. It is for the fans who fill stadiums and make them feel like home, and for the millions who support us from their homes,” he added.

Suryakumar further acknowledged the role of fans’ prayers and unconditional love in inspiring the players during challenging moments in the tournament.

“Your prayers and unconditional love give us strength. Words are not enough to express our gratitude to all of you. In the end, cricket is not just a game in India; it is an emotion. And this victory is for all of you,” Suryakumar concluded.

India sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to defend the trophy on home soil successfully.

With this win, Suryakumar has also joined a special club with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who have won the T20 World Cup silverware as captains.

