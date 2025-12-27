Voice must be raised against atrocities on Hindus in B’desh: Ajmer Dargah admin

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Ajmer Dargah administration has called upon caretakers of dargahs across India to raise a united moral voice against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Anjuman Moinia Fakhria, representing the Khadims (priests) of the shrine, expressed deep concern over reports of targeted violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

On the culmination of the annual Urs at Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, on December 27, Anjuman Moinia Fakhria strongly condemned the brutal killing and burning of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

According to reports, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu resident of Bhaluka in Mymensingh district, was lynched by a mob on December 18, and his body was later hung from a tree and set on fire.

“Such acts of hatred, regardless of whom they target, violate every principle of humanity and faith,” said Anjuman Moinia Fakhria.

Appealing to religious leadership and the Muslim community, Syed Sarwar Chishty, hereditary Khadim, called upon Sajjadanashins and caretakers of dargahs across India to raise a united moral voice against atrocities and to stand publicly for the safety of all minority communities in Bangladesh.

He further called upon Muslims in India and beyond to register their peaceful protest to call out the inhuman actions in Bangladesh.

The Anjuman urged the government of Bangladesh, under the chief advisor Mohammed Yunus, to ensure security and protection for all minorities, uphold the constitutional commitment to secularism, and bring all perpetrators of communal violence swiftly to justice.

“The teachings of Khwaja Garib Nawaz inspire us to stand with the oppressed and call for peace, dignity and accountability,” said Chishty.

The Anjuman also expressed serious concern over the rising incidents of violence and intimidation against religious minorities across India, calling on both the Union and respective state governments to act with urgency and uphold the country’s constitutional commitment to secularism and equal protection under law.

Referring to the shocking incident involving Mohammed Athar Hussain from Bihar on December 5, the Anjuman said that reports indicate he was lynched by an unruly mob after revealing his religious identity.

“Such killings are a direct assault on the rule of law and human dignity. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted swiftly,” the statement said.

The Anjuman also condemned recent incidents of vandalism, disruption of Christmas gatherings on December 24 and 25 in several parts of the country.

These acts, it said, have created fear among Christian communities during a period of peace and prayer.

“When citizens are targeted simply because of their faith, the very foundation of our Republic is shaken. The Union and state governments must demonstrate zero tolerance for hate-driven violence,” the Anjuman stated.

The Anjuman added that it prayed for India to grow as a true global superpower - embodying the shared civilisational ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), and reaffirmed that peace and justice must guide all nations.

The Anjuman reiterates its commitment to interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, and appeals to all communities to reject divisive rhetoric and uphold the values of coexistence, said Syed Sarwar Chishty, Secretary, Anjuman Syedzadgan, Dargah Sharif, Ajmer.

--IANS

arc/dan