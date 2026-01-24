January 24, 2026 7:32 PM हिंदी

Vizhinjam Port is Kerala’s largest-ever private investment: Karan Adani

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (IANS) Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), on Saturday, said the Vizhinjam International Seaport is the largest investment ever committed by any business house in Kerala and will see an additional investment of Rs 16,000 crore.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Vizhinjam Port Phase-2, Karan Adani said the port has already made a global mark within a short period of commencing operations.

"In just 15 months of commercial operations, Vizhinjam became the fastest Indian port to handle one million TEUs, firmly placing Kerala on the global shipping map. Today, as we lay the foundation for Phase-2, we are not merely expanding a port -- we are expanding a national capability," he said.

Adani announced that Phase-2 will see an additional investment of Rs 16,000 crore, taking the total committed investment to Rs 30,000 crore. With this expansion, the port’s capacity will scale up from 1 million TEUs to 5.7 million TEUs by 2029.

"This is the largest investment committed by any business house in the State of Kerala," he said.

Highlighting Vizhinjam’s strategic importance, Adani said the port will emerge as the largest transhipment hub in the Indian subcontinent and a globally competitive maritime centre.

"Apart from being the largest transhipment port, Vizhinjam will also be the most technologically advanced port in India. It will serve as a lighthouse for how future Indian ports should operate," he added.

Emphasising the bipartisan political support behind the project, Adani said mega infrastructure initiatives transcend individual governments.

"Projects of this national importance do not belong to one government or one moment in time. Vizhinjam is the result of sustained political will across administrations and party lines," he said, acknowledging the role of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

"Under his leadership, the project was awarded and given initial momentum. His belief in Vizhinjam as a transformative opportunity for Kerala laid the foundation for what we see today," Adani said.

He also credited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for carrying forward the vision with determination.

"Transformational infrastructure projects succeed not only due to engineering excellence, but because of political clarity, administrative discipline, and long-term commitment. The Chief Minister’s consistent support -- through complexity, scale and challenges -- has been central to turning a long-standing aspiration into a nationally and globally significant maritime asset," he said.

"I must admit this project would not have been possible without his continuous support. He has been the biggest asset an investor can ask for while implementing such a large greenfield project," Adani added.

Adani also acknowledged the support of Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

"Such bipartisan cooperation sends a powerful signal -- to investors, industry and the world -- that when it comes to Kerala’s long-term interests, political differences give way to shared purpose," he said.

Describing Vizhinjam as an example of cooperative federalism, Adani said he was honoured by the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, port-led development has become a strategic pillar of India’s economic growth. In a remarkably short period, Vizhinjam has demonstrated what is possible when vision, execution and partnership come together," he added.

