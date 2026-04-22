Vivek Oberoi pens a heartfelt birthday wish for his 'forever hero', his mother

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi compiled a heartfelt birthday wish for his 'forever hero and first audience', his mother Yashodhara Oberoi.

The 'Masti' actor uploaded a picture posing with his mother on social media, expressing his love and gratitude for his mom, who is the force behind his every dream.

His emotional wish for his mom on Instagram read, "The universe began with a single spark, but my world ​began with you. ​To my mum, who breathed life into my every dream, ​celebrating your birthday is like celebrating the source of everything good in my life. You are the grace in my steps and the love in my heart.​ (sic)"

Vivek further thanked his mother for introducing him to the world of dreams, while also keeping him grounded at the same time.

"Maa, every time I stand tall, I am simply standing on the foundation of your love. You birthed me into a world of dreams and taught me how to keep my feet on the ground while reaching for the sky," he went on to add.

The 'Saathiya' actor concluded the post by showing his immense love for his mother.

He shared, "May the smile you gave me when I was born be the one that lights up your face today and every day. I love you, Maa, my first audience, my forever hero.​@yashodharaoberoi."

Vivek posted another picture of his mom smiling while holding some colorful balloons.

Coming to his work commitments, Vivek has been roped in as the antagonist for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit", which has Prabhas and Triptii Dimri as the lead.

In February, the makers unveiled the stylish and intense first look of Vivek from the drama.

Sharing the picture with the netizens, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on social media, “Presenting you all, the antagonist of the film SPIRIT. Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi.”

Additionally, Vivek also published the first look on his social media, writing, “A mystery buried in shadows and eyes that remember the darkest secrets. In Cinemas across the World on March 5th, 2027.”

--IANS

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