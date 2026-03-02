Vivek Oberoi calls India-UAE bond 'a bridge of steel' amidst the tension in the Middle East

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who shifted to Dubai a few years back, showed his faith in the strong bond shared by India and the UAE, calling it 'a bridge of steel' as he prayed for all those stuck in the conflict zone of the Middle East.

The 'Saathiya' actor also applauded the UAE government and their armed forces for keeping the residents safe during these uncertain times.

Vivek's note on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle read, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defense keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. (sic)"

Vivek advised all those in the UAE at the moment to stay indoors as advised. He further urged all the residents of India to pray for those living in the Middle East.

The 'Masti' actor further requested all to refrain from spreading panic and verify the source of any update before deciding to pass it on.

"The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm. To those back home in India: Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates," he added.

