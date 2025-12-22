Vivek Agnihotri turns philosophical as he explores the human quest for the divine

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri turned philosophical as he reflected on the human quest for the divine.

Speaking about the limitations of certainty in debates on God, he pondered how both faith and reason often fall short of capturing the infinite. In his latest post on Instagram, the filmmaker urged everyone to rethink the questions they ask about existence. Vivek posted a picture which has text, “Does God Exist? A third argument.” In the caption, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Every debate on God collapses into a childish binary: God exists or God doesn’t. Believers claim certainty through faith; atheists through reason. Both assume a privileged vantage point over existence.”

“But what if the problem is not God but the arrogance of the question itself? The moment you are certain about God, you have already reduced the infinite to an idea.”

Vivek Agnihotri frequently posts philosophical reflections, exploring themes of life and the human experience.

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial, ‘The Bengal Files,’ presented a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. The film depicted the violence and its aftermath as a genocide and claimed that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.

“The Bengal Files, the final part of the Files Trilogy, was released in theatres on 5th September.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Pallavi Joshi spoke about the challenges she and her husband, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, faced while bringing the project to life.

The actress revealed, “The biggest hurdle that we faced was that we realised we couldn't shoot in West Bengal and if you're talking about ‘The Bengal Files’, at least a portion of it has to be shot in the state but then we realised that we will not be given permission, we were denied permissions. So, we had to put up a set in Bombay and most of this film has outdoor locations.”

--IANS

ps/