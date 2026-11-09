November 09, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Vivek Agnihotri on Diwali celebrations: Our great culture doesn’t permit us to put innocent lives, homes, property at risk

Vivek Agnihotri on Diwali celebrations: Our great culture doesn’t permit us to put innocent lives, homes, property at risk

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Director Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Bengal Files’ and others, has said that India’s culture doesn’t permit putting innocent lives, homes and property at risk.

On Monday, the director took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note addressed to the Mayor of Mumbai, Ritu Tawde responding to her tweet in which she urged the residents of the city to celebrate Diwali with responsibility, and follow the Bombay High Court’s order to avoid bursting firecrackers on public roads, and cooperate with the authorities

He shared how a potential fire hazard at his house was averted just in time as his dogs alerted everyone in the house about an errant rocket.

He wrote, “Last night, our balcony sofa caught fire after being hit by an errant rocket. Thankfully, our dogs alerted us in time, and the fire-resistant fabric helped prevent a potentially serious accident. We had always feared something like this could happen. This time, we were lucky but what about other victims? Who doesn’t love celebrating Diwali? But errant rockets are not a cultural pride, they are a fire hazard. Our great culture doesn’t permit us to put innocent lives, homes and property at risk. Your appeal may have come a little late, but it will mean little without strict enforcement”.

He further mentioned, “More importantly, accountability must not end with those bursting crackers. Those responsible for creating awareness, enforcing court orders, ensuring fire safety and preventing such violations must also be held accountable. I hope the authorities will investigate the fires across Mumbai and fix responsibility wherever negligence or failure to enforce the law is established”.

“Whatever a person in a position of responsibility does, others follow. The standards they set become the standards society lives by”, he added.

--IANS

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